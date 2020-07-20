23276 La Mar 116D

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool

Privately owned condo in the lovely Las Palmas condominium complex in Mission Viejo. Located on the second (top) floor. Two separate bedroom suites with full baths off of each bedroom. Washer (brand new) and dryer in unit, central A/C and heat, vaulted ceilings, large balcony/patio, wood floors, newly painted with contemporary colors. One walk-in and one extra large closet in bedrooms plus linen closets. Two nearby assigned parking spaces, one in carport with large storage cabinet, and one in lot just down your private staircase. Beautiful quiet condo grounds with lovely clean pools and spas.