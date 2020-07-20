All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 23276 La Mar 116D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
23276 La Mar 116D
Last updated December 10 2019 at 3:49 AM

23276 La Mar 116D

23276 La Mar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

23276 La Mar, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Privately owned condo in the lovely Las Palmas condominium complex in Mission Viejo. Located on the second (top) floor. Two separate bedroom suites with full baths off of each bedroom. Washer (brand new) and dryer in unit, central A/C and heat, vaulted ceilings, large balcony/patio, wood floors, newly painted with contemporary colors. One walk-in and one extra large closet in bedrooms plus linen closets. Two nearby assigned parking spaces, one in carport with large storage cabinet, and one in lot just down your private staircase. Beautiful quiet condo grounds with lovely clean pools and spas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23276 La Mar 116D have any available units?
23276 La Mar 116D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23276 La Mar 116D have?
Some of 23276 La Mar 116D's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23276 La Mar 116D currently offering any rent specials?
23276 La Mar 116D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23276 La Mar 116D pet-friendly?
No, 23276 La Mar 116D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23276 La Mar 116D offer parking?
Yes, 23276 La Mar 116D offers parking.
Does 23276 La Mar 116D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23276 La Mar 116D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23276 La Mar 116D have a pool?
Yes, 23276 La Mar 116D has a pool.
Does 23276 La Mar 116D have accessible units?
No, 23276 La Mar 116D does not have accessible units.
Does 23276 La Mar 116D have units with dishwashers?
No, 23276 La Mar 116D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23276 La Mar 116D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23276 La Mar 116D has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMission Viejo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mission Viejo 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMission Viejo Apartments under $2,000
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
Whittier, CASan Marcos, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside