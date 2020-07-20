All apartments in Mission Viejo
Location

22982 via Pimiento, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautiful condo that feels more like a single family home. It's a corner location with lots of privacy, an over-sized one car garage and an additional assigned parking spot. Single story with no one above or below you. Like-new wood-laminate flooring, paint and appliances offer it's new tenants ease of mind. The water heater was replaced two years ago and there is a water filtration system to save on bottled water costs. With modern backsplash, soft close drawers, new track lighting and a farmhouse sink, the kitchen is perfect for entertaining and well suits any busy lifestyle. This home even has it's own separate laundry room equipped with a full size washer and brand new gas dryer. The enclosed patio is large enough for outdoor dining and ideal for little dogs, comes complete with BBQ grill. Conveniently located in the complex for easy access to the community pool, park, kiddie pool and ample parking for your guests, this is the home you've been waiting for! Walking distance to schools, shopping centers and nightlife make this the ideal location. You'll even receive access to the coveted amenities of Lake Mission Viejo [which hosts concerts, outdoor movies, community events and water activities]. Small pets will be considered if they are well trained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22982 Via Pimiento have any available units?
22982 Via Pimiento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22982 Via Pimiento have?
Some of 22982 Via Pimiento's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22982 Via Pimiento currently offering any rent specials?
22982 Via Pimiento is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22982 Via Pimiento pet-friendly?
Yes, 22982 Via Pimiento is pet friendly.
Does 22982 Via Pimiento offer parking?
Yes, 22982 Via Pimiento offers parking.
Does 22982 Via Pimiento have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22982 Via Pimiento does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22982 Via Pimiento have a pool?
Yes, 22982 Via Pimiento has a pool.
Does 22982 Via Pimiento have accessible units?
No, 22982 Via Pimiento does not have accessible units.
Does 22982 Via Pimiento have units with dishwashers?
No, 22982 Via Pimiento does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22982 Via Pimiento have units with air conditioning?
No, 22982 Via Pimiento does not have units with air conditioning.
