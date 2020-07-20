22982 Via Pimiento

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful condo that feels more like a single family home. It's a corner location with lots of privacy, an over-sized one car garage and an additional assigned parking spot. Single story with no one above or below you. Like-new wood-laminate flooring, paint and appliances offer it's new tenants ease of mind. The water heater was replaced two years ago and there is a water filtration system to save on bottled water costs. With modern backsplash, soft close drawers, new track lighting and a farmhouse sink, the kitchen is perfect for entertaining and well suits any busy lifestyle. This home even has it's own separate laundry room equipped with a full size washer and brand new gas dryer. The enclosed patio is large enough for outdoor dining and ideal for little dogs, comes complete with BBQ grill. Conveniently located in the complex for easy access to the community pool, park, kiddie pool and ample parking for your guests, this is the home you've been waiting for! Walking distance to schools, shopping centers and nightlife make this the ideal location. You'll even receive access to the coveted amenities of Lake Mission Viejo [which hosts concerts, outdoor movies, community events and water activities]. Small pets will be considered if they are well trained.