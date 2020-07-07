All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

22974 Via Cereza #B3

22974 Via Cereza · No Longer Available
Location

22974 Via Cereza, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
"ALISO VILLAS" CONDO -2 STORY WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE & 1 RESERVED CAR SPACE - "Aliso Villas" 2 story condo with attached 1 car garage and 1 reserved car space. 2 bd/1.5 baths. Both bedrooms upstairs. Hard surface flooring throughout. Central AC. Kitchen with gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Granite counter tops. Refrigerator included without warranty. Full size stacked, Washer and Dryer (in garage) included without warranty. New paint throughout. Community pool and spa. Trash included in HOA fees which are paid by Landlord. Mission Viejo Lake privileges included. Tenant to pay $75 transfer fee per family if desired. Available for immediate occupancy.
Small pet will be considered. NO smoking.

(RLNE5198752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22974 Via Cereza #B3 have any available units?
22974 Via Cereza #B3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22974 Via Cereza #B3 have?
Some of 22974 Via Cereza #B3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22974 Via Cereza #B3 currently offering any rent specials?
22974 Via Cereza #B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22974 Via Cereza #B3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22974 Via Cereza #B3 is pet friendly.
Does 22974 Via Cereza #B3 offer parking?
Yes, 22974 Via Cereza #B3 offers parking.
Does 22974 Via Cereza #B3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22974 Via Cereza #B3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22974 Via Cereza #B3 have a pool?
Yes, 22974 Via Cereza #B3 has a pool.
Does 22974 Via Cereza #B3 have accessible units?
No, 22974 Via Cereza #B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 22974 Via Cereza #B3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22974 Via Cereza #B3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 22974 Via Cereza #B3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22974 Via Cereza #B3 has units with air conditioning.

