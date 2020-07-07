22974 Via Cereza #B3

Amenities

"ALISO VILLAS" CONDO -2 STORY WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE & 1 RESERVED CAR SPACE - "Aliso Villas" 2 story condo with attached 1 car garage and 1 reserved car space. 2 bd/1.5 baths. Both bedrooms upstairs. Hard surface flooring throughout. Central AC. Kitchen with gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Granite counter tops. Refrigerator included without warranty. Full size stacked, Washer and Dryer (in garage) included without warranty. New paint throughout. Community pool and spa. Trash included in HOA fees which are paid by Landlord. Mission Viejo Lake privileges included. Tenant to pay $75 transfer fee per family if desired. Available for immediate occupancy.

Small pet will be considered. NO smoking.



(RLNE5198752)