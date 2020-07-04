22491 Deerbrook

Amenities

Canyon Crest lake view home with private pool & spa. Gorgeous home with open floor plan and marble flooring, living room w/fireplace, formal dining room with columns & French doors, open gourmet kitchen with granite counters, center island & stainless steel appliances including built-in refrigerator. Large family room with fireplace. 4 bedrooms upstairs. Master suite w/Lake view, separate retreat area & balcony . Large wrap around yard with beautiful pool, spa, fire pit & built-in BBQ. Large 3 car garage and extra long driveway that can accommodate multiple cars. House is equipped with solar panels.