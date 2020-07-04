All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 22491 Deerbrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
22491 Deerbrook
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:22 PM

22491 Deerbrook

22491 Deerbrook · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

22491 Deerbrook, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Canyon Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Canyon Crest lake view home with private pool & spa. Gorgeous home with open floor plan and marble flooring, living room w/fireplace, formal dining room with columns & French doors, open gourmet kitchen with granite counters, center island & stainless steel appliances including built-in refrigerator. Large family room with fireplace. 4 bedrooms upstairs. Master suite w/Lake view, separate retreat area & balcony . Large wrap around yard with beautiful pool, spa, fire pit & built-in BBQ. Large 3 car garage and extra long driveway that can accommodate multiple cars. House is equipped with solar panels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22491 Deerbrook have any available units?
22491 Deerbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22491 Deerbrook have?
Some of 22491 Deerbrook's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22491 Deerbrook currently offering any rent specials?
22491 Deerbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22491 Deerbrook pet-friendly?
No, 22491 Deerbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22491 Deerbrook offer parking?
Yes, 22491 Deerbrook offers parking.
Does 22491 Deerbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22491 Deerbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22491 Deerbrook have a pool?
Yes, 22491 Deerbrook has a pool.
Does 22491 Deerbrook have accessible units?
No, 22491 Deerbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 22491 Deerbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 22491 Deerbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22491 Deerbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 22491 Deerbrook does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside