All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 222 Valley View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
222 Valley View
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:49 AM

222 Valley View

222 Valley View Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

222 Valley View Terrace, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
California Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Upgraded end unit with abundance of natural light, attached 2 car garage and private patio. Refrigerator and washer/dryer are included. All bedrooms are located up stairs. Newly remodeled master bath and all new LED lighting throughout. Modern tile flooring, upgraded carpet, stainless steel appliances, modern fixtures. Storage in garage and attic, mirrored closet doors in secondary bedrooms and wood blinds throughout majority of the home. Great open floor plan on the main level with a half bath located on the first level. Located across from the amenities and guest parking to easily enjoy or utilize.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Valley View have any available units?
222 Valley View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 222 Valley View have?
Some of 222 Valley View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Valley View currently offering any rent specials?
222 Valley View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Valley View pet-friendly?
No, 222 Valley View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 222 Valley View offer parking?
Yes, 222 Valley View offers parking.
Does 222 Valley View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Valley View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Valley View have a pool?
No, 222 Valley View does not have a pool.
Does 222 Valley View have accessible units?
No, 222 Valley View does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Valley View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Valley View has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Valley View have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Valley View does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside