222 Valley View

Upgraded end unit with abundance of natural light, attached 2 car garage and private patio. Refrigerator and washer/dryer are included. All bedrooms are located up stairs. Newly remodeled master bath and all new LED lighting throughout. Modern tile flooring, upgraded carpet, stainless steel appliances, modern fixtures. Storage in garage and attic, mirrored closet doors in secondary bedrooms and wood blinds throughout majority of the home. Great open floor plan on the main level with a half bath located on the first level. Located across from the amenities and guest parking to easily enjoy or utilize.