Mission Viejo, CA
21801 jinetes
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21801 jinetes

21801 Jinetes · No Longer Available
Mission Viejo
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

21801 Jinetes, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
dogs allowed
pet friendly
jinetes - Property Id: 85970

Beautiful Home in the heart of Mission Viejo, situated next to a small park in a quiet and kids friendly neighborhood, good schools, walking distance to school, Starbucks and shopping. It is far enough from busy streets yet close enough to walk to Starbucks and many convenient places. Mission Viejo is one of the safest cities in USA. THIS IS A GREAT PLACE TO RAISE A FAMILY.

(1) Large country style kitchen
(2) Bright dining room
(3) Inside laundry area
(4) Living room with fireplace
(5) Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and spacious walk-in closet
(6) Ground floor bedroom and bathroom (downstair floor is flat, no steps, convenient for senior or handicap)
(7) Fourth bedroom is very large with 2 windows, can be configured into 2 bedrooms making it a 5 bedroom house, or use it as a large office/game room
(8) Large private backyard (no other houses overlook the backyard)
(9) Upgrades include all double pane windows, sliding door, central AC/Heater, ceiling fans, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85970
Property Id 85970

(RLNE4509054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21801 jinetes have any available units?
21801 jinetes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21801 jinetes have?
Some of 21801 jinetes's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21801 jinetes currently offering any rent specials?
21801 jinetes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21801 jinetes pet-friendly?
Yes, 21801 jinetes is pet friendly.
Does 21801 jinetes offer parking?
No, 21801 jinetes does not offer parking.
Does 21801 jinetes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21801 jinetes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21801 jinetes have a pool?
No, 21801 jinetes does not have a pool.
Does 21801 jinetes have accessible units?
Yes, 21801 jinetes has accessible units.
Does 21801 jinetes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21801 jinetes has units with dishwashers.
Does 21801 jinetes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21801 jinetes has units with air conditioning.
