21801 jinetes

Beautiful Home in the heart of Mission Viejo, situated next to a small park in a quiet and kids friendly neighborhood, good schools, walking distance to school, Starbucks and shopping. It is far enough from busy streets yet close enough to walk to Starbucks and many convenient places. Mission Viejo is one of the safest cities in USA. THIS IS A GREAT PLACE TO RAISE A FAMILY.



(1) Large country style kitchen

(2) Bright dining room

(3) Inside laundry area

(4) Living room with fireplace

(5) Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and spacious walk-in closet

(6) Ground floor bedroom and bathroom (downstair floor is flat, no steps, convenient for senior or handicap)

(7) Fourth bedroom is very large with 2 windows, can be configured into 2 bedrooms making it a 5 bedroom house, or use it as a large office/game room

(8) Large private backyard (no other houses overlook the backyard)

(9) Upgrades include all double pane windows, sliding door, central AC/Heater, ceiling fans, etc.

