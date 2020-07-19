All apartments in Mission Viejo
Mission Viejo, CA
21662 Fernbrook
Location

21662 Fernbrook, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eastbrook

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Fresh paint throughout including kitchen cabinets. New carpeting downstairs. Plantation shutters. Great corner lot with avocado, lemon and blood orange trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21662 Fernbrook have any available units?
21662 Fernbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
Is 21662 Fernbrook currently offering any rent specials?
21662 Fernbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21662 Fernbrook pet-friendly?
No, 21662 Fernbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21662 Fernbrook offer parking?
No, 21662 Fernbrook does not offer parking.
Does 21662 Fernbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21662 Fernbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21662 Fernbrook have a pool?
No, 21662 Fernbrook does not have a pool.
Does 21662 Fernbrook have accessible units?
No, 21662 Fernbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 21662 Fernbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 21662 Fernbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21662 Fernbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 21662 Fernbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
