Last updated August 12 2019

21292 Canea

21292 Canea · No Longer Available
Location

21292 Canea, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palmia

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home is nicely upgraded, laminate wood floors, plantation shutters, central vacuum system, lovely yard with built in bar-b-cue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 21292 Canea have any available units?
21292 Canea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
Is 21292 Canea currently offering any rent specials?
21292 Canea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21292 Canea pet-friendly?
No, 21292 Canea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21292 Canea offer parking?
No, 21292 Canea does not offer parking.
Does 21292 Canea have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21292 Canea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21292 Canea have a pool?
No, 21292 Canea does not have a pool.
Does 21292 Canea have accessible units?
No, 21292 Canea does not have accessible units.
Does 21292 Canea have units with dishwashers?
No, 21292 Canea does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21292 Canea have units with air conditioning?
No, 21292 Canea does not have units with air conditioning.

