All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 141 Aliso Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
141 Aliso Ridge
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:23 AM

141 Aliso Ridge

141 Aliso Ridge Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

141 Aliso Ridge Loop, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful 3 story modern townhouse is located in the heart of Mission Viejo at The Ridge. When you walk into the townhouse you step into a den/office with double doors that lead you to a patio. You also have access to the garage from the den/office. Going upstairs to the second story, you will walk into an open family room. The second story also has the kitchen, a space for the dining table, a peek-a-boo balcony and a guest bathroom. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, a stainless steel microwave, stainless steel stove and stainless steel dishwasher. As you make your way to the third story, you walk into a hall that leads to 2 rooms. This is where you will find dual master bedrooms as well as the laundry room. The home is equipped with Nexia Home Intelligent system. The Ridge offers a resort style pool, spa, and a private fireplace, perfect for entertaining or socializing. The Ridge is also located minutes away from shopping, dinning and night life entertainment. Contact Ira Feldman at 714-299-6690 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Aliso Ridge have any available units?
141 Aliso Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 141 Aliso Ridge have?
Some of 141 Aliso Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Aliso Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
141 Aliso Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Aliso Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 141 Aliso Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 141 Aliso Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 141 Aliso Ridge offers parking.
Does 141 Aliso Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Aliso Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Aliso Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 141 Aliso Ridge has a pool.
Does 141 Aliso Ridge have accessible units?
No, 141 Aliso Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Aliso Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Aliso Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Aliso Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Aliso Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside