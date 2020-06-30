141 Aliso Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

This beautiful 3 story modern townhouse is located in the heart of Mission Viejo at The Ridge. When you walk into the townhouse you step into a den/office with double doors that lead you to a patio. You also have access to the garage from the den/office. Going upstairs to the second story, you will walk into an open family room. The second story also has the kitchen, a space for the dining table, a peek-a-boo balcony and a guest bathroom. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, a stainless steel microwave, stainless steel stove and stainless steel dishwasher. As you make your way to the third story, you walk into a hall that leads to 2 rooms. This is where you will find dual master bedrooms as well as the laundry room. The home is equipped with Nexia Home Intelligent system. The Ridge offers a resort style pool, spa, and a private fireplace, perfect for entertaining or socializing. The Ridge is also located minutes away from shopping, dinning and night life entertainment. Contact Ira Feldman at 714-299-6690 for more information.