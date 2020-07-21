All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

133 Autumn Leaf

133 Autumn Leaf · No Longer Available
Location

133 Autumn Leaf, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Painted Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Perfect Location For This 3 Bed Plus Extra Large Loft End Unit Townhome featuring Main Floor Bedroom and bath and Huge Fully Enclose Back Yard Next to Greenbelt and Parklike Setting with Mature Trees. Additional features and benefits include spacious Living Room with fireplace, large dining area, nice and light kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator (included), main floor laundry area (washer and dryer included), plantation shutters, ceiling fans and more. Great community with 2 large pools, sport courts, parks, walking trails and Saddleback Unified School District. See agent remarks for additional information on lease terms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

