133 Autumn Leaf

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Perfect Location For This 3 Bed Plus Extra Large Loft End Unit Townhome featuring Main Floor Bedroom and bath and Huge Fully Enclose Back Yard Next to Greenbelt and Parklike Setting with Mature Trees. Additional features and benefits include spacious Living Room with fireplace, large dining area, nice and light kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator (included), main floor laundry area (washer and dryer included), plantation shutters, ceiling fans and more. Great community with 2 large pools, sport courts, parks, walking trails and Saddleback Unified School District. See agent remarks for additional information on lease terms