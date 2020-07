Cerano Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities bocce court business center clubhouse concierge courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments community garden e-payments fire pit hot tub smoke-free community

Love Coming Home to Cerano.Long past sun down, you're still on the move. That's life in Silicon Valley. Yet living at Cerano Apartments in Milpitas, CA makes it all manageable. By living in Murphy Ranch, you’ll be close to Milpitas Light Rail Station, Highway 237 and I-880 and even walking distance to major employers.After a short commute, easily unwind by cooking an inviting meal in your fully-equipped kitchen, catching a spell-binding sunset from your deck, curling up at the fireside lounge, or taking a moment (or ten) to relax in the Zen garden. When you’re in the mood for something more active, walk across the way to Coyote Creek Trail, or stay on the property to play billiards in the game room or opt for a workout in the fitness center. There’s also your choice of bocce ball, lap swimming at the pool, or browsing your favorite Reddit forums in the Wi-Fi cafe.No matter what you’re in the mood for, you’ll find it at Cerano.