Milpitas, CA
700 South Abel Street Unit 400
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

700 South Abel Street Unit 400

700 South Abel Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

700 South Abel Street, Milpitas, CA 95035
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1421 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Located in a Very Walkable and Very Bikeable rated Midtown neighborhood in Milpitas, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Condo home property rental is unfurnished. The unit is near to and from public transportation stops/hub; just minutes of a commute away to and from Downtown Milpitas.

The comfy interior features carpeted/hardwood/tile flooring and a Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinetry, smooth countertop, and stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. It has ceiling fans, central A/C, central electric heating, and double pane/storm windows. An in-unit washer and dryer ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle. No pets but negotiable. Smoking is prohibited, too. There's a storage room on the same floor. Storage is permitted and free and is already included in the rent. Other awesome amenities include the shared pool, Fitness Center, Clubhouse, BBQ area, and Playground. The unit comes with 2 parking spots in the underground garage.

The tenant must take responsibility for the electricity/gas (PG&E), water, internet, and cable. Whereas the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.

Nearby parks: O'Toole Elms Park, Tom Evatt Park, and Starlite Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 South Abel Street Unit 400 have any available units?
700 South Abel Street Unit 400 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 South Abel Street Unit 400 have?
Some of 700 South Abel Street Unit 400's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 South Abel Street Unit 400 currently offering any rent specials?
700 South Abel Street Unit 400 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 South Abel Street Unit 400 pet-friendly?
No, 700 South Abel Street Unit 400 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does 700 South Abel Street Unit 400 offer parking?
Yes, 700 South Abel Street Unit 400 does offer parking.
Does 700 South Abel Street Unit 400 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 South Abel Street Unit 400 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 South Abel Street Unit 400 have a pool?
Yes, 700 South Abel Street Unit 400 has a pool.
Does 700 South Abel Street Unit 400 have accessible units?
No, 700 South Abel Street Unit 400 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 South Abel Street Unit 400 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 South Abel Street Unit 400 has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 South Abel Street Unit 400 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 700 South Abel Street Unit 400 has units with air conditioning.
