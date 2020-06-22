700 South Abel Street Unit 400

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Located in a Very Walkable and Very Bikeable rated Midtown neighborhood in Milpitas, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Condo home property rental is unfurnished. The unit is near to and from public transportation stops/hub; just minutes of a commute away to and from Downtown Milpitas.



The comfy interior features carpeted/hardwood/tile flooring and a Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinetry, smooth countertop, and stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. It has ceiling fans, central A/C, central electric heating, and double pane/storm windows. An in-unit washer and dryer ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle. No pets but negotiable. Smoking is prohibited, too. There's a storage room on the same floor. Storage is permitted and free and is already included in the rent. Other awesome amenities include the shared pool, Fitness Center, Clubhouse, BBQ area, and Playground. The unit comes with 2 parking spots in the underground garage.



The tenant must take responsibility for the electricity/gas (PG&E), water, internet, and cable. Whereas the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.



Nearby parks: O'Toole Elms Park, Tom Evatt Park, and Starlite Park.



No Pets Allowed



