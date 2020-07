Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven Property Amenities carport courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage business center playground

Welcome to 555 living! With lush greenbelts, an abundance of amenities, and remodeled apartments, 555 is a wonderful place to call home! Float in our pool, barbecue in the relaxing park setting or work-up endorphins in our spacious gym! Your modern, upgraded home offers a large floor plan, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a private patio or balcony. With a short drive to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, fun is always accessible. Let us introduce you to 555 living!