36 Shadow Dance Drive
36 Shadow Dance Drive

36 Shadow Dance · (831) 200-9083
36 Shadow Dance, Milpitas, CA 95035
Midtown

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Coming available is a spectacular 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in Milpitas. This home is located in a great community near shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, tech companies, public transportation and major freeway access.

***Hardwood Floors
***Spacious Den
***Private Patio
***Electric Fireplace
***Two Car Garage
***Washer/Dryer

Pets considered on a case by case basis!

Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $3,300, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 36 Shadow Dance Drive have any available units?
36 Shadow Dance Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milpitas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milpitas Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Shadow Dance Drive have?
Some of 36 Shadow Dance Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Shadow Dance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
36 Shadow Dance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Shadow Dance Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Shadow Dance Drive is pet friendly.
Does 36 Shadow Dance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 36 Shadow Dance Drive offers parking.
Does 36 Shadow Dance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Shadow Dance Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Shadow Dance Drive have a pool?
No, 36 Shadow Dance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 36 Shadow Dance Drive have accessible units?
No, 36 Shadow Dance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Shadow Dance Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Shadow Dance Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
