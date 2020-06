Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Come check out this updated 3-bed, 2.5-bath 2-story townhome in the coveted Hillcrest community.

2-story townhome in close-nit Hillcrest community with a lot of nearby playgrounds and community pool. Excellent location near highway 680 and Montague Expressway. Close to shopping centers and 1/2 mile to new Milpitas BART station. Great schools walking distance to John Sinnott Elementary and Rancho Milpitas Middle with Milpitas High School 2.9 miles away.