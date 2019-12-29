Amenities

500 Poplar Avenue #107 This beautiful 2 bedrooms/2 Bath apartment is centrally located in Millbrae. Close to Hwy 101 and 280, Bart and Millbrae Train Station. Making the city of San Francisco, and the valley all easily accessible. This is a great building with lovely grounds: a central courtyard with pool and jacuzzi. Moments away to the San Francisco Intl Airport, yet walking distance to the charming downtown Millbrae shops and restaurants (Trader Joes-Safeway-Starbucks), the library, and parks. This unit also features: - Crown Molding - Large walk-in closets - Fireplace - Formal Dining Room - 2 Patios -Large enclosed garage -Elevator -Swimming pool and hot tub Walking Score: 83- Very Walkable Contact Silvia to schedule an appointment! Silvia Bristol Gaetani Real Estate