Last updated December 29 2019 at 5:15 AM

500 Poplar Avenue

500 Poplar Avenue · (415) 336-1541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Poplar Avenue, Millbrae, CA 94030
Millbrae

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
500 Poplar Avenue #107 This beautiful 2 bedrooms/2 Bath apartment is centrally located in Millbrae. Close to Hwy 101 and 280, Bart and Millbrae Train Station. Making the city of San Francisco, and the valley all easily accessible. This is a great building with lovely grounds: a central courtyard with pool and jacuzzi. Moments away to the San Francisco Intl Airport, yet walking distance to the charming downtown Millbrae shops and restaurants (Trader Joes-Safeway-Starbucks), the library, and parks. This unit also features: - Crown Molding - Large walk-in closets - Fireplace - Formal Dining Room - 2 Patios -Large enclosed garage -Elevator -Swimming pool and hot tub Walking Score: 83- Very Walkable Contact Silvia to schedule an appointment! Silvia Bristol Gaetani Real Estate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Poplar Avenue have any available units?
500 Poplar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Millbrae, CA.
What amenities does 500 Poplar Avenue have?
Some of 500 Poplar Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Poplar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
500 Poplar Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Poplar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 500 Poplar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millbrae.
Does 500 Poplar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 500 Poplar Avenue does offer parking.
Does 500 Poplar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Poplar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Poplar Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 500 Poplar Avenue has a pool.
Does 500 Poplar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 500 Poplar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Poplar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Poplar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Poplar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Poplar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
