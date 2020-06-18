431 Richmond Drive 1

Amenities

Unit 1 Available 06/22/20 Huge Furnished Sunny Apt ?? of Town Garage Pets OK - Property Id: 276311



Fully Furnished Sunny and spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Downtown Millbrae

·Completely move-in ready

·Extremely safe & convenient area

·1500 sq feet of living space

·Large living room with 2 comfy, full-sized sofas and 50" SmartTV

·Huge eat-in kitchen with 6-person dining area

·3 Spacious bedrooms with Queen 10" thick memory foam beds

·10 minute walk to Starbucks, Trader Joe's, restaurants, transit

·A+ Millbrae school district

·5 minutes to SFO; 25 minute drive/train to San Francisco & Silicon Valley

·Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental

?? "Massive rooms. Very convenient & safe location. 5 stars!"

• Small Pets OK

·Laundry, Patio, 1-Car Garage plus street parking

·Landlord provides free Hi-Speed WiFi, water & garbage

·Tenant covers PG&E

·Minimum credit score 680



Text us at (650) 275-6040 to arrange a safe, private viewing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276311

