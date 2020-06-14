199 Taylor Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Fabulous 4br/2ba House at $4,200 - Property Id: 299147



Astounding custom-built 2,470 square-foot house, located in the sought-after public transit hub of Millbrae in an excellent school district. Walking distance to downtown shopping district. A 10-minute walk to BART/ Train station. 10-minute drive to Tanforan mall/Cinema.



Beautifully remodeled with walk-in closets, Nest temperature control and more. Gas stove and in-unit washer and dryer. A 2-Car tandem parking stall included.



Pets: Up to one cat or dog allowed with an additional deposit of $500, plus pet rent of $35, per month. Max 35lbs. No aggressive breeds.



Lease Term: No smoking. No Section 8.

Rent: $4,200 per month. Utilities Not included.

Security deposit: $6,300

Total move-in cost: $10,500

To qualify: Proof-of-Combined Gross Monthly Income of $12,600.

Lease: 1-year lease required. All applicants must have good credit and references. Renter's insurance Required. Application fee: $45.00 per adult applicant



Open House Sat. 6/13, 2 pm - 3:30 pm.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299147

