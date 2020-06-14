All apartments in Millbrae
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 PM

199 Taylor Blvd.

199 Taylor Boulevard · (415) 787-0761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

199 Taylor Boulevard, Millbrae, CA 94030
Millbrae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $4200 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous 4br/2ba House at $4,200 - Property Id: 299147

Astounding custom-built 2,470 square-foot house, located in the sought-after public transit hub of Millbrae in an excellent school district. Walking distance to downtown shopping district. A 10-minute walk to BART/ Train station. 10-minute drive to Tanforan mall/Cinema.

Beautifully remodeled with walk-in closets, Nest temperature control and more. Gas stove and in-unit washer and dryer. A 2-Car tandem parking stall included.

Pets: Up to one cat or dog allowed with an additional deposit of $500, plus pet rent of $35, per month. Max 35lbs. No aggressive breeds.

Lease Term: No smoking. No Section 8.
Rent: $4,200 per month. Utilities Not included.
Security deposit: $6,300
Total move-in cost: $10,500
To qualify: Proof-of-Combined Gross Monthly Income of $12,600.
Lease: 1-year lease required. All applicants must have good credit and references. Renter's insurance Required. Application fee: $45.00 per adult applicant

Open House Sat. 6/13, 2 pm - 3:30 pm.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299147
Property Id 299147

(RLNE5853634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

