199 Taylor Blvd.

Amenities
Fabulous 4br/2ba House at $4,200 - Property Id: 299147
Astounding custom-built 2,470 square-foot house, located in the sought-after public transit hub of Millbrae in an excellent school district. Walking distance to downtown shopping district. A 10-minute walk to BART/ Train station. 10-minute drive to Tanforan mall/Cinema.
Beautifully remodeled with walk-in closets, Nest temperature control and more. Gas stove and in-unit washer and dryer. A 2-Car tandem parking stall included.
Pets: Up to one cat or dog allowed with an additional deposit of $500, plus pet rent of $35, per month. Max 35lbs. No aggressive breeds.
Lease Term: No smoking. No Section 8.
Rent: $4,200 per month. Utilities Not included.
Security deposit: $6,300
Total move-in cost: $10,500
To qualify: Proof-of-Combined Gross Monthly Income of $12,600.
Lease: 1-year lease required. All applicants must have good credit and references. Renter's insurance Required. Application fee: $45.00 per adult applicant
Open House Sat. 6/13, 2 pm - 3:30 pm.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299147
Property Id 299147
(RLNE5853634)