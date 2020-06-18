Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mill Valley, CA
/
141 Locust Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:10 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
141 Locust Avenue
141 Locust Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Valley
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
141 Locust Avenue, Mill Valley, CA 94941
Sycamore - Tamalpals Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 141 Locust Avenue have any available units?
141 Locust Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mill Valley, CA
.
Is 141 Locust Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
141 Locust Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Locust Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 141 Locust Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mill Valley
.
Does 141 Locust Avenue offer parking?
No, 141 Locust Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 141 Locust Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Locust Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Locust Avenue have a pool?
No, 141 Locust Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 141 Locust Avenue have accessible units?
No, 141 Locust Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Locust Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Locust Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Locust Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Locust Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
