All apartments in Mill Valley
Find more places like 141 Locust Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Valley, CA
/
141 Locust Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:10 PM

141 Locust Avenue

141 Locust Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Valley
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

141 Locust Avenue, Mill Valley, CA 94941
Sycamore - Tamalpals Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Locust Avenue have any available units?
141 Locust Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Valley, CA.
Is 141 Locust Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
141 Locust Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Locust Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 141 Locust Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Valley.
Does 141 Locust Avenue offer parking?
No, 141 Locust Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 141 Locust Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Locust Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Locust Avenue have a pool?
No, 141 Locust Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 141 Locust Avenue have accessible units?
No, 141 Locust Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Locust Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Locust Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Locust Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Locust Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Valley 1 BedroomsMill Valley 2 Bedrooms
Mill Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMill Valley Furnished Apartments
Mill Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CA
Calistoga, CALafayette, CAWindsor, CAAlbany, CACotati, CAEl Verano, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CAHealdsburg, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco