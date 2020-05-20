All apartments in Merced
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4694 Tolman Way

4694 Tolman Way · (209) 722-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4694 Tolman Way, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4694 Tolman Way · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1894 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Coming soon! Apply Now to Schedule Viewing.

If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.

Please attach the following document(s) to your online application:
- Photo identification,
- Proof of income** (i.e. two most recent pay stubs), and
- The best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed.

**If you receive financial aid as a full-time student, please attach a copy of your 1098T Form as your source of income.

Utilities Not included: Tenant's responsibility.

Appliances: Included: Stove/oven, dishwasher

*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5740362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4694 Tolman Way have any available units?
4694 Tolman Way has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4694 Tolman Way currently offering any rent specials?
4694 Tolman Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4694 Tolman Way pet-friendly?
No, 4694 Tolman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 4694 Tolman Way offer parking?
No, 4694 Tolman Way does not offer parking.
Does 4694 Tolman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4694 Tolman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4694 Tolman Way have a pool?
No, 4694 Tolman Way does not have a pool.
Does 4694 Tolman Way have accessible units?
No, 4694 Tolman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4694 Tolman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4694 Tolman Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4694 Tolman Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4694 Tolman Way does not have units with air conditioning.

