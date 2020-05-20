All apartments in Merced
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4456 Cohen Court

4456 Cohen Ct · (209) 566-1800
Location

4456 Cohen Ct, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4456 Cohen Court · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1797 sqft

Amenities

- This brand new single-family home has approximately 1797 square feet with a living room, family room, dining area, carpet, tile floors, spacious kitchen w/ island, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, laundry room, central heating & air conditioning, two- car garage with electric opener, front yard landscaped w/ automatic sprinklers. Close to schools, parks, shopping. Close to UC Merced. Renter's Insurance Required. One Year Lease Required*. No pets.

(RLNE4402670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4456 Cohen Court have any available units?
4456 Cohen Court has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4456 Cohen Court have?
Some of 4456 Cohen Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4456 Cohen Court currently offering any rent specials?
4456 Cohen Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4456 Cohen Court pet-friendly?
No, 4456 Cohen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 4456 Cohen Court offer parking?
Yes, 4456 Cohen Court does offer parking.
Does 4456 Cohen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4456 Cohen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4456 Cohen Court have a pool?
No, 4456 Cohen Court does not have a pool.
Does 4456 Cohen Court have accessible units?
No, 4456 Cohen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4456 Cohen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4456 Cohen Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4456 Cohen Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4456 Cohen Court has units with air conditioning.
