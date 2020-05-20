407 Jacobs Drive

Amenities

Vacant! Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Complete with upgrades, such as front and back yard landscaping with automatic drip irrigation & rain sensor, gas stove/oven appliance and granite counter tops.



If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.



Please attach the following document(s) to your online application: photo identification, proof of income, and the best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed.



W/S/G not included, tenant's responsibility.

Gardener is Included



*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*



No Pets Allowed



