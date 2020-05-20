All apartments in Merced
407 Jacobs Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

407 Jacobs Drive

407 Jacobs Drive · (800) 277-5732 ext. 700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

407 Jacobs Drive, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 407 Jacobs Drive · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1797 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Vacant! Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Complete with upgrades, such as front and back yard landscaping with automatic drip irrigation & rain sensor, gas stove/oven appliance and granite counter tops.

If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.

Please attach the following document(s) to your online application: photo identification, proof of income, and the best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed.

W/S/G not included, tenant's responsibility.
Gardener is Included

*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4032987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Jacobs Drive have any available units?
407 Jacobs Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 407 Jacobs Drive have?
Some of 407 Jacobs Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Jacobs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
407 Jacobs Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Jacobs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 407 Jacobs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 407 Jacobs Drive offer parking?
No, 407 Jacobs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 407 Jacobs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Jacobs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Jacobs Drive have a pool?
No, 407 Jacobs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 407 Jacobs Drive have accessible units?
No, 407 Jacobs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Jacobs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Jacobs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Jacobs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Jacobs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
