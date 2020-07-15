Amenities

3821 Perez Drive Available 08/14/20 Merced: 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Merced! - Coming soon! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in N.E Merced near park, Merced College & UC Merced.

Front Yard care included and Pets Ok. Tenant responsible for W/S/G and all other utilities.



Liability insurance is required and is available for $12 monthly via property management company or can be part of your own renters insurance.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



