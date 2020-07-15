All apartments in Merced
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

3821 Perez Drive

3821 Perez Drive · (888) 851-6583
Location

3821 Perez Drive, Merced, CA 95340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3821 Perez Drive · Avail. Aug 14

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3821 Perez Drive Available 08/14/20 Merced: 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Merced! - Coming soon! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in N.E Merced near park, Merced College & UC Merced.
Front Yard care included and Pets Ok. Tenant responsible for W/S/G and all other utilities.

Liability insurance is required and is available for $12 monthly via property management company or can be part of your own renters insurance.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
CA DRE #01947996
Info@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE4981468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Perez Drive have any available units?
3821 Perez Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3821 Perez Drive have?
Some of 3821 Perez Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 Perez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Perez Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Perez Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3821 Perez Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3821 Perez Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3821 Perez Drive offers parking.
Does 3821 Perez Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3821 Perez Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Perez Drive have a pool?
No, 3821 Perez Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3821 Perez Drive have accessible units?
No, 3821 Perez Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Perez Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 Perez Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3821 Perez Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3821 Perez Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
