Merced, CA
3047 Bedford Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3047 Bedford Dr.

3047 Bedford Drive · (888) 851-6583
Location

3047 Bedford Drive, Merced, CA 95340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3047 Bedford Dr. · Avail. Aug 14

$1,675

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1981 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3047 Bedford Dr. Available 08/14/20 North Merced: Spacious 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath House - This spacious 4 bedroom / 2 bath house will be available in mid-August to rent. It features a large living room, family room, dining room and a large kitchen. This house also includes ceiling fans throughout and a two car garage with automatic opener.

Liability insurance is required and is available for $12 monthly via property management company or can be part of your own renters insurance.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
CA DRE #01947996
Info@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE5917734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 Bedford Dr. have any available units?
3047 Bedford Dr. has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3047 Bedford Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3047 Bedford Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 Bedford Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3047 Bedford Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3047 Bedford Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3047 Bedford Dr. offers parking.
Does 3047 Bedford Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3047 Bedford Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 Bedford Dr. have a pool?
No, 3047 Bedford Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3047 Bedford Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3047 Bedford Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 Bedford Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3047 Bedford Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3047 Bedford Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3047 Bedford Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
