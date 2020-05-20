All apartments in Merced
Find more places like 1863 Dry Creek Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merced, CA
/
1863 Dry Creek Ct.
Last updated May 8 2019 at 12:13 PM

1863 Dry Creek Ct.

1863 Dry Creek Court · (209) 725-2110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Merced
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1863 Dry Creek Court, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1863 Dry Creek Ct. · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bathroom in a cul-de-sac home!! - 3bd/2ba home, single-story, in a cul-de-sac, central AC/heat, living room, dining, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, gas stove, dishwasher, huge back yard with a shed, 2-car garage, approx. 1,281 s. f.

Apply to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com. Once you are qualified, an appointment to view the unit will be set up.

Please be prepared to attached the following documents to your online application: a valid picture ID/Driver License, proof of income ( two most recent pay check stubs or print out).

Applicant Requirements:
Minimum of a 600 FICO score.
3 years of good rental history.
Income must be 3 times the monthly rent.
No evictions within the last 5 years.
Applicants with convictions of violent, drug, sex and financial crimes could be disqualified.
No utility collections or balances owed to other management companies.

*CURRENTLY NOT PARTICIPATING IN THE SECTION 8 PROGRAM*

(RLNE4776720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1863 Dry Creek Ct. have any available units?
1863 Dry Creek Ct. has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1863 Dry Creek Ct. have?
Some of 1863 Dry Creek Ct.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1863 Dry Creek Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1863 Dry Creek Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1863 Dry Creek Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1863 Dry Creek Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1863 Dry Creek Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1863 Dry Creek Ct. does offer parking.
Does 1863 Dry Creek Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1863 Dry Creek Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1863 Dry Creek Ct. have a pool?
No, 1863 Dry Creek Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1863 Dry Creek Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1863 Dry Creek Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1863 Dry Creek Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1863 Dry Creek Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1863 Dry Creek Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1863 Dry Creek Ct. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1863 Dry Creek Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Axis at Compass Pointe
3779 Horizons Avenue
Merced, CA 95348

Similar Pages

Merced 3 BedroomsMerced Apartments with Garage
Merced Apartments with Washer-DryerMerced Dog Friendly Apartments
Merced Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CATurlock, CAManteca, CARipon, CA
Ceres, CAPatterson, CAModesto, CA
Sonora, CALos Banos, CAClovis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Merced CollegeCalifornia State University-Stanislaus
California State University-Fresno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity