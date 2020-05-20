1863 Dry Creek Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bathroom in a cul-de-sac home!! - 3bd/2ba home, single-story, in a cul-de-sac, central AC/heat, living room, dining, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, gas stove, dishwasher, huge back yard with a shed, 2-car garage, approx. 1,281 s. f.



Apply to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com. Once you are qualified, an appointment to view the unit will be set up.



Please be prepared to attached the following documents to your online application: a valid picture ID/Driver License, proof of income ( two most recent pay check stubs or print out).



Applicant Requirements:

Minimum of a 600 FICO score.

3 years of good rental history.

Income must be 3 times the monthly rent.

No evictions within the last 5 years.

Applicants with convictions of violent, drug, sex and financial crimes could be disqualified.

No utility collections or balances owed to other management companies.



*CURRENTLY NOT PARTICIPATING IN THE SECTION 8 PROGRAM*



(RLNE4776720)