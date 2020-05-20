Amenities

For Rent in Merced || 1440 Woodbury Ct - **THIS PROPERTY IS NOT BEING FEATURED ON CRAIGSLIST** Beautiful new 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage home in North Merced. Home features include gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, energy efficient stove/microwave and spacious cabinets. This property is located close to parks and is in walking distance to Cat Tracks.



There is a $25 application fee per adult applicant for credit inquiry, criminal & eviction check and to verify rental history. Visit our website to apply www.executivepmrentals.com. Upon application approval, appointments can be scheduled to see rentals. NO pets. Renter's insurance IS required. NO utilities included. Call our office for more details 209-358-7000.



**Applications are a first come first serve, waiting list may apply**



No Pets Allowed



