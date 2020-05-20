All apartments in Merced
Find more places like 1440 Woodbury Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merced, CA
/
1440 Woodbury Ct
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

1440 Woodbury Ct

1440 Woodbury Court · (209) 358-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Merced
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1440 Woodbury Court, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1440 Woodbury Ct · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
For Rent in Merced || 1440 Woodbury Ct - **THIS PROPERTY IS NOT BEING FEATURED ON CRAIGSLIST** Beautiful new 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage home in North Merced. Home features include gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, energy efficient stove/microwave and spacious cabinets. This property is located close to parks and is in walking distance to Cat Tracks.

There is a $25 application fee per adult applicant for credit inquiry, criminal & eviction check and to verify rental history. Visit our website to apply www.executivepmrentals.com. Upon application approval, appointments can be scheduled to see rentals. NO pets. Renter's insurance IS required. NO utilities included. Call our office for more details 209-358-7000.

**Applications are a first come first serve, waiting list may apply**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5698538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Woodbury Ct have any available units?
1440 Woodbury Ct has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1440 Woodbury Ct have?
Some of 1440 Woodbury Ct's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Woodbury Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Woodbury Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Woodbury Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1440 Woodbury Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1440 Woodbury Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Woodbury Ct does offer parking.
Does 1440 Woodbury Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Woodbury Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Woodbury Ct have a pool?
No, 1440 Woodbury Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Woodbury Ct have accessible units?
No, 1440 Woodbury Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Woodbury Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 Woodbury Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1440 Woodbury Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1440 Woodbury Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1440 Woodbury Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Axis at Compass Pointe
3779 Horizons Avenue
Merced, CA 95348

Similar Pages

Merced 3 BedroomsMerced Apartments with Garage
Merced Apartments with Washer-DryerMerced Dog Friendly Apartments
Merced Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CATurlock, CAManteca, CARipon, CA
Ceres, CAPatterson, CAModesto, CA
Sonora, CALos Banos, CAClovis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Merced CollegeCalifornia State University-Stanislaus
California State University-Fresno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity