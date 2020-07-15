Six50 Live

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $85 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, Max Combined Weight: 45 lbs
Parking Details: Underground Parking Garage: $150/month. Street. We offer gated, underground garage parking. Please contact our Leasing Center for complete parking information. Garage lot: $150/month. We offer gated, underground garage parking. Please contact our Leasing Center for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Bike Storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.