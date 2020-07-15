All apartments in Menlo Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:35 AM

Six50 Live

650 Live Oak Avenue · (650) 699-6925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-in Special-One Month Free on Selected Units. Limited Time Offer. Reserve your new home today!
Location

650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Downtown Menlo Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. Jul 20

$3,630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit 7 · Avail. Jul 20

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit 9 · Avail. Jul 20

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Jul 20

$8,770

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1526 sqft

Unit 3 · Avail. Jul 20

$7,730

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1638 sqft

Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 20

$7,780

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1638 sqft

See 3+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 20

$9,115

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1743 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Six50 Live.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bike storage
garage
elevator
car charging
internet access
Welcome Home to Six50Live!
DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING
With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $85 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, Max Combined Weight: 45 lbs
Parking Details: Underground Parking Garage: $150/month. Street. We offer gated, underground garage parking. Please contact our Leasing Center for complete parking information. Garage lot: $150/month. We offer gated, underground garage parking. Please contact our Leasing Center for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Bike Storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Six50 Live have any available units?
Six50 Live has 12 units available starting at $3,630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Six50 Live have?
Some of Six50 Live's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Six50 Live currently offering any rent specials?
Six50 Live is offering the following rent specials: Move-in Special-One Month Free on Selected Units. Limited Time Offer. Reserve your new home today!
Is Six50 Live pet-friendly?
Yes, Six50 Live is pet friendly.
Does Six50 Live offer parking?
Yes, Six50 Live offers parking.
Does Six50 Live have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Six50 Live offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Six50 Live have a pool?
No, Six50 Live does not have a pool.
Does Six50 Live have accessible units?
No, Six50 Live does not have accessible units.
Does Six50 Live have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Six50 Live has units with dishwashers.
Does Six50 Live have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Six50 Live has units with air conditioning.
