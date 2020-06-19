All apartments in Menlo Park
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:40 AM

833 Live Oak AVE 5

833 Live Oak Ave · (650) 906-9699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

833 Live Oak Ave, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Downtown Menlo Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

8 Bed · 4 Bath · 3602 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled, marble counter top, dish washer, painted, ready to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 833 Live Oak AVE 5 have any available units?
833 Live Oak AVE 5 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 833 Live Oak AVE 5 currently offering any rent specials?
833 Live Oak AVE 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Live Oak AVE 5 pet-friendly?
No, 833 Live Oak AVE 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menlo Park.
Does 833 Live Oak AVE 5 offer parking?
Yes, 833 Live Oak AVE 5 does offer parking.
Does 833 Live Oak AVE 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Live Oak AVE 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Live Oak AVE 5 have a pool?
No, 833 Live Oak AVE 5 does not have a pool.
Does 833 Live Oak AVE 5 have accessible units?
No, 833 Live Oak AVE 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Live Oak AVE 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 Live Oak AVE 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 833 Live Oak AVE 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 833 Live Oak AVE 5 does not have units with air conditioning.

