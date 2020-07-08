All apartments in Menlo Park
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7 Daisy Ln · (408) 398-1124
Location

7 Daisy Ln, Menlo Park, CA 94025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Daisy Lane · Avail. now

$7,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning home,minutes to Downtown - Lovely home close to downtown. Quiet location, set back from street. Downstairs features an open living room with gas fireplace and two story ceilings. Just beyond the living room is a dining area that opens to a newly planted backyard. Kitchen features a gas range, large stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and abundant storage. A separate family room with gas fireplace and built in entertainment center also opens to backyard. Laundry room and 1/2 bath complete the downstairs. Upstairs features a master suite with walk in closet, fireplace and spacious bath. Two additional bedroom and full bath finish the upstairs level. House offers hardwood floor throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Two car attached garage. Air conditioning. Gardener included. Available immediately. One year lease minimum. Property used to be known as 849 Valparaiso. Email agent: diane@outlookrealtygroup.com for virtual tour link and showing instructions.

(RLNE5886503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Daisy Lane have any available units?
7 Daisy Lane has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Daisy Lane have?
Some of 7 Daisy Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Daisy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7 Daisy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Daisy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7 Daisy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menlo Park.
Does 7 Daisy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7 Daisy Lane offers parking.
Does 7 Daisy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Daisy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Daisy Lane have a pool?
No, 7 Daisy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7 Daisy Lane have accessible units?
No, 7 Daisy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Daisy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Daisy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Daisy Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Daisy Lane has units with air conditioning.
