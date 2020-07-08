7 Daisy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning home,minutes to Downtown - Lovely home close to downtown. Quiet location, set back from street. Downstairs features an open living room with gas fireplace and two story ceilings. Just beyond the living room is a dining area that opens to a newly planted backyard. Kitchen features a gas range, large stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and abundant storage. A separate family room with gas fireplace and built in entertainment center also opens to backyard. Laundry room and 1/2 bath complete the downstairs. Upstairs features a master suite with walk in closet, fireplace and spacious bath. Two additional bedroom and full bath finish the upstairs level. House offers hardwood floor throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Two car attached garage. Air conditioning. Gardener included. Available immediately. One year lease minimum. Property used to be known as 849 Valparaiso. Email agent: diane@outlookrealtygroup.com for virtual tour link and showing instructions.



(RLNE5886503)