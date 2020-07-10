Rent Calculator
139 Campo Bello
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
139 Campo Bello
139 Campo Bello Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
139 Campo Bello Lane, Menlo Park, CA 94025
Sharon Height
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 139 Campo Bello have any available units?
139 Campo Bello doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Menlo Park, CA
.
Is 139 Campo Bello currently offering any rent specials?
139 Campo Bello is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Campo Bello pet-friendly?
No, 139 Campo Bello is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Menlo Park
.
Does 139 Campo Bello offer parking?
Yes, 139 Campo Bello offers parking.
Does 139 Campo Bello have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Campo Bello does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Campo Bello have a pool?
No, 139 Campo Bello does not have a pool.
Does 139 Campo Bello have accessible units?
No, 139 Campo Bello does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Campo Bello have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Campo Bello does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Campo Bello have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Campo Bello does not have units with air conditioning.
