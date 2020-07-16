1048 Marcussen Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely 4 Bedroom Duplex Close to Downtown Menlo - Located on quiet tree lined street.

Close distance to downtown Santa Cruz Ave w/ shops, restaurants and more...



Back unit w/ 2 dedicated parking spots.

No garage as its been converted to a bonus room w/ laundry

Washer/Dryer included

All new appliances ordered (fridge, stove, dishwasher)

Hardwood Floors recently refinished

Downstairs features living room, dining room and kitchen.

Bonus room w/ laundry and ample closet/storage space is off kitchen

Upstairs features 3 rooms that could easily be 4.

Large Bedroom w/ partition in the middle that could be used as office or closed off for bedroom as there are closets in each.

One bathroom upstairs and 1/4 bath downstairs in bonus room.

Private backyard w/ concrete patio



This home is very deceiving on the outside as it has a lot of rooms and space. Wonderful for a growing family or roommate situation.



Due to COVID we are doing individual showings that may be self-guided. We also have a virtual tour option as well.



Please contact Rachid to schedule - rratie@scpropsm.com or 650-398-0287



(RLNE5867391)