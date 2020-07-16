1048 Marcussen Drive.

Amenities
Lovely 4 Bedroom Duplex Close to Downtown Menlo - Located on quiet tree lined street.
Close distance to downtown Santa Cruz Ave w/ shops, restaurants and more...
Back unit w/ 2 dedicated parking spots.
No garage as its been converted to a bonus room w/ laundry
Washer/Dryer included
All new appliances ordered (fridge, stove, dishwasher)
Hardwood Floors recently refinished
Downstairs features living room, dining room and kitchen.
Bonus room w/ laundry and ample closet/storage space is off kitchen
Upstairs features 3 rooms that could easily be 4.
Large Bedroom w/ partition in the middle that could be used as office or closed off for bedroom as there are closets in each.
One bathroom upstairs and 1/4 bath downstairs in bonus room.
Private backyard w/ concrete patio
This home is very deceiving on the outside as it has a lot of rooms and space. Wonderful for a growing family or roommate situation.
Due to COVID we are doing individual showings that may be self-guided. We also have a virtual tour option as well.
Please contact Rachid to schedule - rratie@scpropsm.com or 650-398-0287
(RLNE5867391)