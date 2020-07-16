All apartments in Menlo Park
1048 Marcussen Drive.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

1048 Marcussen Drive

1048 Marcussen Drive · (650) 342-3030 ext. 201
Location

1048 Marcussen Drive, Menlo Park, CA 94025

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1048 Marcussen Drive · Avail. now

$5,995

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 4 Bedroom Duplex Close to Downtown Menlo - Located on quiet tree lined street.
Close distance to downtown Santa Cruz Ave w/ shops, restaurants and more...

Back unit w/ 2 dedicated parking spots.
No garage as its been converted to a bonus room w/ laundry
Washer/Dryer included
All new appliances ordered (fridge, stove, dishwasher)
Hardwood Floors recently refinished
Downstairs features living room, dining room and kitchen.
Bonus room w/ laundry and ample closet/storage space is off kitchen
Upstairs features 3 rooms that could easily be 4.
Large Bedroom w/ partition in the middle that could be used as office or closed off for bedroom as there are closets in each.
One bathroom upstairs and 1/4 bath downstairs in bonus room.
Private backyard w/ concrete patio

This home is very deceiving on the outside as it has a lot of rooms and space. Wonderful for a growing family or roommate situation.

Due to COVID we are doing individual showings that may be self-guided. We also have a virtual tour option as well.

Please contact Rachid to schedule - rratie@scpropsm.com or 650-398-0287

(RLNE5867391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1048 Marcussen Drive have any available units?
1048 Marcussen Drive has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1048 Marcussen Drive have?
Some of 1048 Marcussen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1048 Marcussen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1048 Marcussen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 Marcussen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1048 Marcussen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Menlo Park.
Does 1048 Marcussen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1048 Marcussen Drive offers parking.
Does 1048 Marcussen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1048 Marcussen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 Marcussen Drive have a pool?
No, 1048 Marcussen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1048 Marcussen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1048 Marcussen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 Marcussen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1048 Marcussen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1048 Marcussen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1048 Marcussen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

