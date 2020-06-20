30778 Sonora St Available 07/15/20 24 HOUR OPEN HOUSE - VIRTUAL TOUR - & - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - charming 4 bedroom + 3 full bath home. extra large yard.freeway close and shopping nearby . quiet community .
(RLNE5787647)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30778 Sonora St have any available units?
30778 Sonora St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Menifee, CA.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
Is 30778 Sonora St currently offering any rent specials?
30778 Sonora St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30778 Sonora St pet-friendly?
Yes, 30778 Sonora St is pet friendly.
Does 30778 Sonora St offer parking?
No, 30778 Sonora St does not offer parking.
Does 30778 Sonora St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30778 Sonora St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30778 Sonora St have a pool?
No, 30778 Sonora St does not have a pool.
Does 30778 Sonora St have accessible units?
No, 30778 Sonora St does not have accessible units.
Does 30778 Sonora St have units with dishwashers?
No, 30778 Sonora St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30778 Sonora St have units with air conditioning?
No, 30778 Sonora St does not have units with air conditioning.