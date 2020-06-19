All apartments in Menifee
27120 Yorba Linda Ct
27120 Yorba Linda Ct

27120 Yorba Linda Court · (951) 260-0711
Location

27120 Yorba Linda Court, Menifee, CA 92586
Sun City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This senior home resides within Sun City, a 55+ premier community of Menifee. It contains a low maintenance front yard, with a few trees. Inside you are greeted with a large living area that connects to the kitchen. The kitchen is fairly large, with upgraded appliances and multiple cabinets for storage. Kitchen also includes a little area for the washing machine with the dryer located around corner. Down the hall are the two bedrooms. Each bedroom is large and includes ceiling fans and large closets. There is a shared bathroom that includes shower/tub combo, with a deep sink single vanity. Back yard is large, includes a cemented patio and is also low maintenance with a storage shed. This home is close to multiple shopping centers and the 215 free way. This is tenant placement ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27120 Yorba Linda Ct have any available units?
27120 Yorba Linda Ct has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Menifee, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Menifee Rent Report.
What amenities does 27120 Yorba Linda Ct have?
Some of 27120 Yorba Linda Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27120 Yorba Linda Ct currently offering any rent specials?
27120 Yorba Linda Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27120 Yorba Linda Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 27120 Yorba Linda Ct is pet friendly.
Does 27120 Yorba Linda Ct offer parking?
No, 27120 Yorba Linda Ct does not offer parking.
Does 27120 Yorba Linda Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27120 Yorba Linda Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27120 Yorba Linda Ct have a pool?
Yes, 27120 Yorba Linda Ct has a pool.
Does 27120 Yorba Linda Ct have accessible units?
No, 27120 Yorba Linda Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 27120 Yorba Linda Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27120 Yorba Linda Ct has units with dishwashers.
