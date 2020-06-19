27120 Yorba Linda Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This senior home resides within Sun City, a 55+ premier community of Menifee. It contains a low maintenance front yard, with a few trees. Inside you are greeted with a large living area that connects to the kitchen. The kitchen is fairly large, with upgraded appliances and multiple cabinets for storage. Kitchen also includes a little area for the washing machine with the dryer located around corner. Down the hall are the two bedrooms. Each bedroom is large and includes ceiling fans and large closets. There is a shared bathroom that includes shower/tub combo, with a deep sink single vanity. Back yard is large, includes a cemented patio and is also low maintenance with a storage shed. This home is close to multiple shopping centers and the 215 free way. This is tenant placement ONLY.