Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Come see this stunning 2 bedroom senior home. Located on the top of a hill with a stunning view of the valley. When you walk up to the home you are greeted with a living room with hard wood flooring. Walk back and you will find the quaint kitchen the includes upgraded appliances, multiple cabinets for storage all on linoleum. Off the kitchen you will find the enclosed lanai that includes two ceiling fans that over looks the yard and part of the valley. If you walk down the hallway you will find the guest bathroom. The guest bathroom includes a single sink vanity with a walk in shower/tub combo. The guest bedroom is of decent size and includes mirrored closet doors. The master bedroom is large and also includes mirrored closet doors and private bathroom. The master bathroom includes a walk in shower and a single sin vanity. Laundry room is located in doors with a washer and dryer already in place. This home is close to multiple shopping centers and the 215 freeway. This home will not last long so come check it out before its gone!