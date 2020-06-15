All apartments in Meiners Oaks
621 Fernando St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:35 PM

621 Fernando St.

621 Fernando Street · (805) 648-3700 ext. 101
Location

621 Fernando Street, Meiners Oaks, CA 93023

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 621 Fernando St. · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
621 Fernando St. Available 07/01/20 Ojai duplex 2+1 w/ single-car garage - CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB.
2-bedroom, 1-bath with an attached one-car garage, laundry room w/ washer & dryer, and a private patio. Upgraded recently including dual-pane energy efficient Milgard windows, gorgeous kitchen cabinets and counter-tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, remodeled bathroom, cordless Levolor window coverings, upgraded 100 amp electrical panels and upgraded electrical and plumbing throughout. Low-maintenance fully-fenced yard. Tenants pay all utilities.

(RLNE4544025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

