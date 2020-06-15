Amenities
621 Fernando St. Available 07/01/20 Ojai duplex 2+1 w/ single-car garage - CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB.
2-bedroom, 1-bath with an attached one-car garage, laundry room w/ washer & dryer, and a private patio. Upgraded recently including dual-pane energy efficient Milgard windows, gorgeous kitchen cabinets and counter-tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, remodeled bathroom, cordless Levolor window coverings, upgraded 100 amp electrical panels and upgraded electrical and plumbing throughout. Low-maintenance fully-fenced yard. Tenants pay all utilities.
(RLNE4544025)