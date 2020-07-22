Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

6 Apartments for rent in McKinleyville, CA with parking

Mckinleyville
1162 Eucalyptus RD
1162 Eucalyptus Road, McKinleyville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
1162 Eucalyptus RD Available 08/10/20 Well situated, super clean 3/2 in McKinleyville - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is nicely located near Morris Elementary (within 2 blocks) and close to McKinleyville High School. Quiet Street.
Pacific
958 Courtyard Circle
958 Courtyard Circle, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1234 sqft
958 Courtyard Circle Available 08/07/20 Cute, Cozy, convenient Arcata 3 bedroom townhouse with small fenced yard, laundry - This darling 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Arcata was built in 2008 and has so many desirable features.

Pacific
4531 Valley West Blvd
4531 Valley West Boulevard, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1010 sqft
$1650 / 3 br - 2 ba Condo North Arcata - Located near Giuntoli Blvd, bus lines, shopping, and Mad River Hospital, about a 5 minute drive to HSU and downtown Arcata.
2110 Frederick Avenue
2110 Frederick Avenue, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Arcata House - Large house includes: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, fireplace, fresh paint, laundry hookups, double car garage with opener, and tenant to maintain large yard. Due to COVID-19 we are limiting our exposure.
Eureka City
2523 S St
2523 S Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2004 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD August - Warm up by the fireplace in this spacious home! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.

Eureka City
1253 East Avenue
1253 East Avenue, Eureka, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
1253 East Avenue Available 04/14/20 APPROVED APPLICANT! Pet-friendly home with a deck overlooking the greenbelt! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.
City Guide for McKinleyville, CA

McKinleyville, California is home to the second female-owned brewery in the entire state. They call themselves the Brew With the View thanks to their unparalleled North Coast vistas.

The area was originally home to the Wiyot and Yurok people. The two culturally similar tribes were among the last native Californians to encounter European settlers since the Spanish missions fell hundreds of miles short of this northern edge of California. The Native Americans here were likely saved from the devastation of the fur trade thanks to their coastline not being a sea otter habitat. Eventually, however, even their way of life was ultimately utterly changed by the arrival of settlers in the mid-1800s who arrived in search of gold, to farm the land, and build great ranches throughout the latter portion of the 19th century. An infamous massacre of Wiyot occurred in 1860, news of which spread all the way to New York, thanks to the writer Bret Harte's detailed news accounts. Today, the remaining Wiyot have established the Table Bluff Reservation and are in the process of reviving their native language. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in McKinleyville, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some McKinleyville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

