6 Apartments for rent in McKinleyville, CA with parking
McKinleyville, California is home to the second female-owned brewery in the entire state. They call themselves the Brew With the View thanks to their unparalleled North Coast vistas.
The area was originally home to the Wiyot and Yurok people. The two culturally similar tribes were among the last native Californians to encounter European settlers since the Spanish missions fell hundreds of miles short of this northern edge of California. The Native Americans here were likely saved from the devastation of the fur trade thanks to their coastline not being a sea otter habitat. Eventually, however, even their way of life was ultimately utterly changed by the arrival of settlers in the mid-1800s who arrived in search of gold, to farm the land, and build great ranches throughout the latter portion of the 19th century. An infamous massacre of Wiyot occurred in 1860, news of which spread all the way to New York, thanks to the writer Bret Harte's detailed news accounts. Today, the remaining Wiyot have established the Table Bluff Reservation and are in the process of reviving their native language. See more
