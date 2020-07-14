Ridge at McClellan.

Lease Length: 8-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 On approved credit and rental history
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 for 1st and $250 for 2nd
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: Must be under 25 lbs fully grown and breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking by permit only. Covered lot.