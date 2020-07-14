All apartments in McClellan Park
Find more places like
Ridge at McClellan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McClellan Park, CA
/
Ridge at McClellan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

Ridge at McClellan

5520 Generals Place · (916) 713-3547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5520 Generals Place, McClellan Park, CA 95652

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 002 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridge at McClellan.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
The Ridge at McClellan is conveniently located in North Highlands, CA, just minutes from I80, shopping, and schools. The Ridge is a convenient location for commuters traveling to Sacramento, which boasts the 4th largest metropolitan area in California. As a resident of The Ridge, you will enjoy luxury apartment homes at an affordable price without sacrificing convenience. On the days you want to relax, you can take a 10-mile drive to Folsom Lake or one of the many American River access points. Additionally, it's only a short drive to Reno and the Lake Tahoe area where you can enjoy one of several word class ski resorts in the winter or take part in the many summer activities that these beautiful areas have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 On approved credit and rental history
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500 for 1st and $250 for 2nd
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: Must be under 25 lbs fully grown and breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking by permit only. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ridge at McClellan have any available units?
Ridge at McClellan has a unit available for $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Ridge at McClellan have?
Some of Ridge at McClellan's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridge at McClellan currently offering any rent specials?
Ridge at McClellan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridge at McClellan pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridge at McClellan is pet friendly.
Does Ridge at McClellan offer parking?
Yes, Ridge at McClellan offers parking.
Does Ridge at McClellan have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ridge at McClellan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridge at McClellan have a pool?
Yes, Ridge at McClellan has a pool.
Does Ridge at McClellan have accessible units?
No, Ridge at McClellan does not have accessible units.
Does Ridge at McClellan have units with dishwashers?
No, Ridge at McClellan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Ridge at McClellan have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ridge at McClellan has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

McClellan Park 2 BedroomsMcClellan Park Apartments with BalconyMcClellan Park Apartments with PoolMcClellan Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsMcClellan Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CANorth Highlands, CAFoothill Farms, CALa Riviera, CARosemont, CAGold River, CAOrangevale, CAParkway, CAFlorin, CALincoln, CAGranite Bay, CAWoodland, CAAuburn, CANorth Auburn, CACameron Park, CADixon, CALinda, CAYuba City, CALodi, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the PacificSacramento City CollegeSierra CollegeSolano Community College