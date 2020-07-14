Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet oven smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal package receiving

The Ridge at McClellan is conveniently located in North Highlands, CA, just minutes from I80, shopping, and schools. The Ridge is a convenient location for commuters traveling to Sacramento, which boasts the 4th largest metropolitan area in California. As a resident of The Ridge, you will enjoy luxury apartment homes at an affordable price without sacrificing convenience. On the days you want to relax, you can take a 10-mile drive to Folsom Lake or one of the many American River access points. Additionally, it's only a short drive to Reno and the Lake Tahoe area where you can enjoy one of several word class ski resorts in the winter or take part in the many summer activities that these beautiful areas have to offer.