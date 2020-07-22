Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:34 PM

194 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in McClellan Park, CA

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Ridge at McClellan
5520 Generals Place, McClellan Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
The Ridge at McClellan is conveniently located in North Highlands, CA, just minutes from I80, shopping, and schools.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakdale
4011 Tresler Avenue
4011 Tresler Avenue, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
4011 Tresler Avenue Available 08/03/20 Very Nice 2bd/2ba North Highlands Duplex with 2 Car Garage - This cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in the North Highlands area off Harrison Street just south of Madison Avenue.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakdale
4919 Harrison St
4919 Harrison Street, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
4919 Harrison St Available 07/24/20 Updated 2bd/1ba North Highlands Duplex with Garage - This Updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in North Highlands near Madison Avenue & I80, close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation,
Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
2 Units Available
Glenwood Meadows
Morningside Creek Apartments
410 Bell Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
833 sqft
Morningside Creek offers spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with vibrant interiors, engaging community amenities and an unbeatable location.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Encina
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1050 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Antelope
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
799 sqft
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Woodside
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Campus Commons
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
4 Units Available
Arden Gardens
Veranda at the Park
2264 Cottage Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
860 sqft
Veranda at the Park offers newly remodeled one & two-bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, two-tone paint, plank flooring, ceiling fans, central heat & air, large closets, and ample storage.
Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
3 Units Available
Arcade Village
Amber Grove
4009 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
922 sqft
Welcome home to Amber Grove Apartments in Sacramento, CA!\n\nNestled in the heart of Sacramento, Amber Grove Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Antelope
The Arbors at Antelope
3700 Navaho Dr, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1335 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features private pet park, lush landscaping and quiet cul de sacs. Located close to Gibson Ranch County Park and McClellan Airfield. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, gas ranges and dishwashers.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Antelope
The Legacy
8303 Walerga Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,429
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Legacy wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated July 22 at 05:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
The Harlow
6830 Walerga Rd, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in Sacramento, this community is near freeways and area shopping. Each home offers a washer and dryer, large patios, and gas appliances. The gated community features a spa, pool area and fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
6 Units Available
Woodside
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
8 Units Available
Natomas Park
McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,591
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1272 sqft
Located in a charming neighborhood. Each home offers contemporary finishes, lots of closet space, and modern appliances. Outdoor courtyard for gatherings, volleyball court, and a pool. Elegant living areas.
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
1 Unit Available
Mira Loma
Arbor Walk Apartments
3910 Auburn Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Watt Avenue and I-80, this complex offers plank-style flooring, quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings and new stainless steel appliances. The lighting is contemporary, and most units have been recently updated.
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
2 Units Available
Continental
4451 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
953 sqft
Our mission is to provide you and your family with exceptional customer service each and every day! Our Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom homes are some of the largest in Carmichael! Each home features fully equipped kitchens, new energy efficient
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Point West
The Palms
1481 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1153 sqft
Upscale and modern, this community offers numerous amenities, including a lagoon-style pool, rock waterfalls, community clubhouse and demo kitchen. Homes provide oversized pantries, reserved carports and cottage-style layouts.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Woodside
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
940 sqft
Located adjacent to Pavilions Shopping Center and across from Campus Commons Golf Course, this community offers a picnic area, covered parking, sundeck and pool. Apartment features include granite countertops, patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Sierra Oaks
The Retro
2500 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
745 sqft
Welcome to The Retro Apartments located in the heart of Sacramento. We offer studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom one-bath apartments. We currently have two sparkling pools and four laundry rooms on site.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
CHANT
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
7 Units Available
Antelope
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Northrup
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,385
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
987 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in McClellan Park, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in McClellan Park should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in McClellan Park may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in McClellan Park. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

