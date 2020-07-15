/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:38 PM
163 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in McClellan Park, CA
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge at McClellan
5520 Generals Place, McClellan Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
800 sqft
The Ridge at McClellan is conveniently located in North Highlands, CA, just minutes from I80, shopping, and schools.
Results within 1 mile of McClellan Park
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakdale
4919 Harrison St
4919 Harrison Street, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
4919 Harrison St Available 07/24/20 Spacious 2bd/1ba North Highlands Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in North Highlands near Madison Avenue & I80, close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation,
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakdale
4011 Tresler Avenue
4011 Tresler Avenue, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
4011 Tresler Avenue Available 08/03/20 Very Nice 2bd/2ba North Highlands Duplex with 2 Car Garage - This cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in the North Highlands area off Harrison Street just south of Madison Avenue.
Results within 5 miles of McClellan Park
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 04:46 PM
3 Units Available
Haggin Park
The Trees at Madison
5101 Hackberry Ln, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
708 sqft
The Trees at Madison features fully remodeled apartment homes, including newly upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures, granite countertops, updated appliances and plank-style flooring.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
2 Units Available
Encina
The Luxe
2501 Hurley Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
775 sqft
Gated residential community with multiple apartment and townhome floor plans. Nestled in Arden-Arcade, just 20 minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and business center for residents.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
6 Units Available
Antelope
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
799 sqft
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Woodside
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
6 Units Available
Del Paso Manor
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1005 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Antelope
The Legacy
8303 Walerga Rd, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
996 sqft
The Legacy wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
11 Units Available
Antelope
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
859 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
13 Units Available
Northrup
The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
754 sqft
This upscale community is in an easy-to-access area. On-site amenities include four lighted tennis courts, a fitness center and a playground. Apartments are all spacious and include stainless steel appliances and wood-like flooring.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
6 Units Available
Woodside
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
2 Units Available
Arden Gardens
Veranda at the Park
2264 Cottage Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
860 sqft
Veranda at the Park offers newly remodeled one & two-bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, two-tone paint, plank flooring, ceiling fans, central heat & air, large closets, and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
5 Units Available
Point West
The Palms
1481 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
816 sqft
Upscale and modern, this community offers numerous amenities, including a lagoon-style pool, rock waterfalls, community clubhouse and demo kitchen. Homes provide oversized pantries, reserved carports and cottage-style layouts.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
CHANT
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
9 Units Available
Natomas Park
McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1028 sqft
Located in a charming neighborhood. Each home offers contemporary finishes, lots of closet space, and modern appliances. Outdoor courtyard for gatherings, volleyball court, and a pool. Elegant living areas.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Duarte
Woodlake Close
2059 Royal Oaks Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1000 sqft
Woodlake Close offers cozy one and two bedroom apartments for rent that offer spacious kitchens, full-size washer and dryer in every unit, fireplace, patio or balcony, closet organizers and central heat and air.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
16 Units Available
Encina
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:39 PM
6 Units Available
Heritage Oaks
4033 Mcclain Road, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
907 sqft
WELCOME HOME Set among centuries-old oak and sycamore trees, Heritage Oaks is your secluded community.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
10 Units Available
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
2 Units Available
Carmichael Colony
Renew Carmichael
6930 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
895 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
12 Units Available
Old North Sacramento
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1150 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
9 Units Available
Woodside
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
940 sqft
Located adjacent to Pavilions Shopping Center and across from Campus Commons Golf Course, this community offers a picnic area, covered parking, sundeck and pool. Apartment features include granite countertops, patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
8 Units Available
Antelope
Antelope Vista Apartments
3600 Elverta Rd, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
953 sqft
In the heart of Antelope, situated in a lush, park-like community you will find comfort, quality, and convenience close to downtown.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CANorth Highlands, CAFoothill Farms, CALa Riviera, CARosemont, CAGold River, CAOrangevale, CA