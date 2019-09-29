Newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Downstairs unit with parking spot. Close to schools and parks. Very nice and calm neighborhood and friendly neighbors Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150794p Property Id 150794
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6142 Palm Ave E have any available units?
6142 Palm Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maywood, CA.
What amenities does 6142 Palm Ave E have?
Some of 6142 Palm Ave E's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6142 Palm Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
6142 Palm Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.