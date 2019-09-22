Rent Calculator
All apartments in Maywood
Find more places like 6136 Woodlawn Ave C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Maywood, CA
/
6136 Woodlawn Ave C
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6136 Woodlawn Ave C
6136 Woodlawn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6136 Woodlawn Avenue, Maywood, CA 90270
Maywood
Amenities
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Woodlawn Property - Property Id: 150257
Newly remodeled apartment 1 bedroom 1 bathroom downstairs unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150257p
Property Id 150257
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5112178)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6136 Woodlawn Ave C have any available units?
6136 Woodlawn Ave C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Maywood, CA
.
What amenities does 6136 Woodlawn Ave C have?
Some of 6136 Woodlawn Ave C's amenities include recently renovated, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6136 Woodlawn Ave C currently offering any rent specials?
6136 Woodlawn Ave C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6136 Woodlawn Ave C pet-friendly?
No, 6136 Woodlawn Ave C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Maywood
.
Does 6136 Woodlawn Ave C offer parking?
No, 6136 Woodlawn Ave C does not offer parking.
Does 6136 Woodlawn Ave C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6136 Woodlawn Ave C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6136 Woodlawn Ave C have a pool?
No, 6136 Woodlawn Ave C does not have a pool.
Does 6136 Woodlawn Ave C have accessible units?
No, 6136 Woodlawn Ave C does not have accessible units.
Does 6136 Woodlawn Ave C have units with dishwashers?
No, 6136 Woodlawn Ave C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6136 Woodlawn Ave C have units with air conditioning?
No, 6136 Woodlawn Ave C does not have units with air conditioning.
