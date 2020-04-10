All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 1231 Val Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, CA
/
1231 Val Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 2:13 PM

1231 Val Drive

1231 Val Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1231 Val Drive, Marysville, CA 95901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1231 Val Dr Marysville CA · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Charming Spacious Marysville Home with Backyard
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,624 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreem

(RLNE5671216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Val Drive have any available units?
1231 Val Drive has a unit available for $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1231 Val Drive have?
Some of 1231 Val Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Val Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Val Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Val Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1231 Val Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 1231 Val Drive offer parking?
No, 1231 Val Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1231 Val Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Val Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Val Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1231 Val Drive has a pool.
Does 1231 Val Drive have accessible units?
No, 1231 Val Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Val Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 Val Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Val Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 Val Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1231 Val Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CA
Chico, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAYuba City, CALinda, CAOroville, CALincoln, CAOroville East, CALake Wildwood, CA
Woodland, CANorth Highlands, CAGranite Bay, CANorth Auburn, CAFoothill Farms, CAGrass Valley, CAAuburn, CANevada City, CAGold River, CALa Riviera, CAParkway, CAFlorin, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-ChicoCalifornia State University-Sacramento
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity