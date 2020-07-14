Cascara Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel patio / balcony oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport elevator gym parking e-payments garage trash valet pool 24hr laundry accepts section 8 cc payments online portal

We are a BRAND NEW luxury community offering one and two bedroom apartment homes. Each home comes with an array of sought after amenities such as granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, custom trim baseboards, recessed lighting, washer and dryer in unit, central heating and air conditioning, a state-of-the-art fitness center and much, much more! Looking for a garage? We've got that covered! Select homes come with a tandem two car garage!



CURRENT SPECIAL: Move In With A Month Of Waived Rent! (Applies to Apt #720-206 and Apt #720-106)