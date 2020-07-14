All apartments in Martinez
Cascara Canyon
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Cascara Canyon

720 Shell Avenue · (904) 474-3051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

720 Shell Avenue, Martinez, CA 94553

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cascara Canyon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
elevator
gym
parking
e-payments
garage
trash valet
pool
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
cc payments
online portal
We are a BRAND NEW luxury community offering one and two bedroom apartment homes. Each home comes with an array of sought after amenities such as granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, custom trim baseboards, recessed lighting, washer and dryer in unit, central heating and air conditioning, a state-of-the-art fitness center and much, much more! Looking for a garage? We've got that covered! Select homes come with a tandem two car garage!

CURRENT SPECIAL: Move In With A Month Of Waived Rent! (Applies to Apt #720-206 and Apt #720-106)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.72 per applicant
Deposit: (1) Bedrooms $500 / (2) Bedrooms $600 / Based on Approved Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 (1 pet), $750 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: Included in select leases, Detached and Attached Garages: Included in select leases. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cascara Canyon have any available units?
Cascara Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martinez, CA.
What amenities does Cascara Canyon have?
Some of Cascara Canyon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cascara Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
Cascara Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cascara Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, Cascara Canyon is pet friendly.
Does Cascara Canyon offer parking?
Yes, Cascara Canyon offers parking.
Does Cascara Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cascara Canyon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cascara Canyon have a pool?
Yes, Cascara Canyon has a pool.
Does Cascara Canyon have accessible units?
No, Cascara Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does Cascara Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cascara Canyon has units with dishwashers.
Does Cascara Canyon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cascara Canyon has units with air conditioning.
