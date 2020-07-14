Cascara Canyon

Amenities
We are a BRAND NEW luxury community offering one and two bedroom apartment homes. Each home comes with an array of sought after amenities such as granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, custom trim baseboards, recessed lighting, washer and dryer in unit, central heating and air conditioning, a state-of-the-art fitness center and much, much more! Looking for a garage? We've got that covered! Select homes come with a tandem two car garage!
CURRENT SPECIAL: Move In With A Month Of Waived Rent! (Applies to Apt #720-206 and Apt #720-106)