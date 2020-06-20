136 Blue Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport parking dogs allowed

Clean 2 bedroom and one bath, upstairs unit. Lots of light in living room/dining area which include laminate flooring, sliding glass door to deck. Carpeted bedrooms with ample closet space.



* Minimum one year lease at $2100.00 and $2300.00 security deposit

* Owner pays water and garbage

* Carport space available

* Wall heater and window A/C unit.

* No smoking

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)



THIS PROPERTY OFFERS AN EASY SELF-VIEWING OPTION

BY CALLING RENTLY @925-290-6055



Jennifer D. Mastrogiorgio DRE #02021557



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.