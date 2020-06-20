All apartments in Martinez
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

136 Blue Ridge Drive, Martinez, CA 94553

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
dogs allowed
Clean 2 bedroom and one bath, upstairs unit. Lots of light in living room/dining area which include laminate flooring, sliding glass door to deck. Carpeted bedrooms with ample closet space.

* Minimum one year lease at $2100.00 and $2300.00 security deposit
* Owner pays water and garbage
* Carport space available
* Wall heater and window A/C unit.
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)

THIS PROPERTY OFFERS AN EASY SELF-VIEWING OPTION
BY CALLING RENTLY @925-290-6055

Jennifer D. Mastrogiorgio DRE #02021557

Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Blue Ridge Drive have any available units?
136 Blue Ridge Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 136 Blue Ridge Drive have?
Some of 136 Blue Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Blue Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
136 Blue Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Blue Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Blue Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 136 Blue Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 136 Blue Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 136 Blue Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Blue Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Blue Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 136 Blue Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 136 Blue Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 136 Blue Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Blue Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Blue Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Blue Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 136 Blue Ridge Drive has units with air conditioning.
