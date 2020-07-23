Amenities

105 Fountainhead Ct Available 08/10/20 Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath with large yard available soon! - Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath spacious condo that feels like a single family home. Spacious kitchen equipped with range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. This unit has lots of cabinet space and a separate pantry for extra storage. There is a breakfast bar great for quick dining or as a buffet. The dining room and living room are an open concept, with access to the backyard for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Both rooms get great natural light. There is a half bath downstairs, as well as one bedroom.



The master and third bedroom are located upstairs, along with two full bathrooms. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, en suite bath and two spacious closets.



Large backyard with concrete patio area. Oversized 2 car garage with room for storage.



Applications are processed on a first completed, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng. Tagalog.



