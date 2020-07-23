All apartments in Martinez
105 Fountainhead Ct
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

105 Fountainhead Ct

105 Fountainhead Court · (888) 851-6583 ext. 17
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Fountainhead Court, Martinez, CA 94553

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 Fountainhead Ct · Avail. Aug 10

$3,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1574 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
105 Fountainhead Ct Available 08/10/20 Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath with large yard available soon! - Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath spacious condo that feels like a single family home. Spacious kitchen equipped with range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. This unit has lots of cabinet space and a separate pantry for extra storage. There is a breakfast bar great for quick dining or as a buffet. The dining room and living room are an open concept, with access to the backyard for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Both rooms get great natural light. There is a half bath downstairs, as well as one bedroom.

The master and third bedroom are located upstairs, along with two full bathrooms. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, en suite bath and two spacious closets.

Large backyard with concrete patio area. Oversized 2 car garage with room for storage.

Applications are processed on a first completed, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng. Tagalog.

Rental Zebra
CA DRE #01947996
Info@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE1861433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Fountainhead Ct have any available units?
105 Fountainhead Ct has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Fountainhead Ct have?
Some of 105 Fountainhead Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Fountainhead Ct currently offering any rent specials?
105 Fountainhead Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Fountainhead Ct pet-friendly?
No, 105 Fountainhead Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martinez.
Does 105 Fountainhead Ct offer parking?
Yes, 105 Fountainhead Ct offers parking.
Does 105 Fountainhead Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Fountainhead Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Fountainhead Ct have a pool?
Yes, 105 Fountainhead Ct has a pool.
Does 105 Fountainhead Ct have accessible units?
No, 105 Fountainhead Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Fountainhead Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Fountainhead Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Fountainhead Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Fountainhead Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
