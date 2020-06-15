All apartments in Mariposa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5057 Hwy 140

5057 Central Yosemite Highway · (209) 966-2121
Location

5057 Central Yosemite Highway, Mariposa, CA 95338

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5057 Hwy 140 - B · Avail. now

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Downtown Delight - This is a large, sunny 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the heart of Mariposa. Walk to restaurants, shopping and more. The unit has a fresh new look with updated fixtures, new bath, updated kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and a large farm sink. Great floor plan with lots of extras!! Both propane and wood heat as well as an air conditioner in every room. Off street parking, laundry and water/sewer/trash paid.This is a non smoking unit and all pets must be approved.

(RLNE5620802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

