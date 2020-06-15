5057 Hwy 140

Amenities

Downtown Delight - This is a large, sunny 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the heart of Mariposa. Walk to restaurants, shopping and more. The unit has a fresh new look with updated fixtures, new bath, updated kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and a large farm sink. Great floor plan with lots of extras!! Both propane and wood heat as well as an air conditioner in every room. Off street parking, laundry and water/sewer/trash paid.This is a non smoking unit and all pets must be approved.



