Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup cable included carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool guest parking hot tub internet access sauna tennis court on-site laundry 24hr maintenance car charging e-payments lobby online portal package receiving

NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL AND IN-PERSON TOURS WITH APPOINTMENT.Located by the breathtaking Marina Del Rey waterfront, Waters Edge at Marina Harbor is a community of luxury apartments in Marina Del Rey. With spacious floor plans, resort-style community amenities, and a professional onsite management team, Waters Edge at Marina Harbor provides a mixture of luxury, comfort and convenience. Amenities include four pools, complimentary use of kayaks and bikes, two tennis courts, and two fitness studios to name a few.