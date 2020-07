Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym pool hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage cc payments dog grooming area dog park e-payments internet access online portal smoke-free community

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Lease today and receive 1 month free! Call us today for more information! Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. Forty55 Lofts features luxury one and two-bedroom loft style apartment homes as well as two-bedroom townhomes in Marina del Rey, CA. The good life needs a place - and weve created it here at Forty55 Lofts. Come home and live it to the fullest, in a place that makes you feel inspired. Bask in the California sun, poolside. Curl up by the outdoor fireplace and watch the game or unwind by the fire pit and share a story or two. Work out in the fitness center or recharge in the Zen lounge. Weve created an environment that lets you find your bliss - so explore all of the options and make yourself at home.