Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:13 AM

4337 Marina City Drive

Location

4337 Marina City Drive, Marina del Rey, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
dog park
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
yoga
Floor to ceiling views from the bedroom, living room, balcony, and kitchen! From one side you can see the Hollywood Sign and the other partial ocean and marina views! This 1 bedroom on the marina is renovated with designer upgrades and has only 1 shared wall. The balcony opens to both the bedroom and living room adding extended outside living area. Marble & hardwood flooring throughout the unit. The kitchen has top of the line appliances, granite counters, recessed lighting and custom cabinetry. Bathroom has granite vanity and built-in drawers. Extra closet space at entrance with a small office space. 1 covered assigned parking spot included. Enjoy Marina City Club's abundant amenities: on site restaurant, huge fitness center offering classes from yoga to spinning, spa; 3 swimming pools, 6 lighted tennis courts, racquetball courts, paddle tennis courts, shipping/receiving, guest parking, on-site massages, car wash, beauty salon, bicycle cage, dry cleaning, dog park, 24 guard gated security. Next door to the Ritz Carlton. Only 2-3 miles away from booming tech hubs, Silicon Beach and Playa Vista. Walk or bike to Venice Canals, the beach and famous Abbott Kinney Street. Located right off the 90 freeway, adjacent to Venice Beach, and less than 10 minutes from LAX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4337 Marina City Drive have any available units?
4337 Marina City Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marina del Rey, CA.
What amenities does 4337 Marina City Drive have?
Some of 4337 Marina City Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4337 Marina City Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4337 Marina City Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4337 Marina City Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4337 Marina City Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4337 Marina City Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4337 Marina City Drive does offer parking.
Does 4337 Marina City Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4337 Marina City Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4337 Marina City Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4337 Marina City Drive has a pool.
Does 4337 Marina City Drive have accessible units?
No, 4337 Marina City Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4337 Marina City Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4337 Marina City Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4337 Marina City Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4337 Marina City Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
