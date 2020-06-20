4337 Marina City Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area dog park gym parking pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly tennis court yoga

Floor to ceiling views from the bedroom, living room, balcony, and kitchen! From one side you can see the Hollywood Sign and the other partial ocean and marina views! This 1 bedroom on the marina is renovated with designer upgrades and has only 1 shared wall. The balcony opens to both the bedroom and living room adding extended outside living area. Marble & hardwood flooring throughout the unit. The kitchen has top of the line appliances, granite counters, recessed lighting and custom cabinetry. Bathroom has granite vanity and built-in drawers. Extra closet space at entrance with a small office space. 1 covered assigned parking spot included. Enjoy Marina City Club's abundant amenities: on site restaurant, huge fitness center offering classes from yoga to spinning, spa; 3 swimming pools, 6 lighted tennis courts, racquetball courts, paddle tennis courts, shipping/receiving, guest parking, on-site massages, car wash, beauty salon, bicycle cage, dry cleaning, dog park, 24 guard gated security. Next door to the Ritz Carlton. Only 2-3 miles away from booming tech hubs, Silicon Beach and Playa Vista. Walk or bike to Venice Canals, the beach and famous Abbott Kinney Street. Located right off the 90 freeway, adjacent to Venice Beach, and less than 10 minutes from LAX.