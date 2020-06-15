All apartments in Marina del Rey
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

4267 Marina City Drive

4267 Marina City Drive · (323) 663-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4267 Marina City Drive, Marina del Rey, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Enjoy Breathtaking, Fabulous, Unobstructed Panoramic Marina/Harbor and Ocean Views!! There is nothing like this wonderful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms unit with glass walls, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, high line fixtures and appliances. This recently upgraded luxury unit is located on the 6th floor of the West Tower of Marina City Club. A tranquil Complex, which features 6 tennis courts, 3 swimming pools, a beauty salon, fitness room, spa, sauna, fine restaurant, bar & lounge with 24/7 security and guard gated entrance. Live the Luxury "Marina City Club" Lifestyle!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4267 Marina City Drive have any available units?
4267 Marina City Drive has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4267 Marina City Drive have?
Some of 4267 Marina City Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4267 Marina City Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4267 Marina City Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4267 Marina City Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4267 Marina City Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marina del Rey.
Does 4267 Marina City Drive offer parking?
No, 4267 Marina City Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4267 Marina City Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4267 Marina City Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4267 Marina City Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4267 Marina City Drive has a pool.
Does 4267 Marina City Drive have accessible units?
No, 4267 Marina City Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4267 Marina City Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4267 Marina City Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4267 Marina City Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4267 Marina City Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
