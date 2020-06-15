4267 Marina City Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub sauna tennis court

Enjoy Breathtaking, Fabulous, Unobstructed Panoramic Marina/Harbor and Ocean Views!! There is nothing like this wonderful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms unit with glass walls, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, high line fixtures and appliances. This recently upgraded luxury unit is located on the 6th floor of the West Tower of Marina City Club. A tranquil Complex, which features 6 tennis courts, 3 swimming pools, a beauty salon, fitness room, spa, sauna, fine restaurant, bar & lounge with 24/7 security and guard gated entrance. Live the Luxury "Marina City Club" Lifestyle!!